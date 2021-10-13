U.S. Dental Prosthetics Market is Projected to Recover by Year-End

In the first half of 2020, attempts to contain COVID-19 decreased economic activity for dental prosthetics. However, industry leaders are confidently predicting a swift market recovery by end of 2021.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. dental prosthetics market, addressing key insights and the effects of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021 and beyond. As expected, the value of the U.S. dental prosthetics market decreased significantly in 2020 due to COVID-19. Despite the decrease in revenue for dental laboratories, iData forecasts that demographic factors, growth of other ceramics, and aesthetic preferences will encourage recovery by the end of 2021 before resuming its historical growth trend by 2027.

According to iData's U.S. Dental Prosthetics Market Report, the U.S. market was estimated at $8.1 billion in 2020. The dental prosthetics market has not been immune to COVID-19’s economic effects, with revenue across the board falling by almost 16% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the market size is expected to reach nearly $10.7 billion by 202.7 . This report includes procedure volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, veneers and dentures. Digital dentistry is widely regarded as the way forward for the production of dental prosthetics and has caused significant upheaval within the market, particularly within the last decade. CAD/CAM systems allow laboratories to produce prosthetics more accurately and quickly than traditional models and methods. Digital dentistry has shown to improve patients’ experience and reduce wait time for prosthetics, with same day delivery in many cases, thanks to chairside CAD/CAM technology.

Among the many competitors within the U.S. market, Glidewell Dental, National Dentex Corporation, and Modern Dental are the leaders followed by Dental Services Group and Affordable Dentures. Aspen Dental is trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the U.S. market. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

