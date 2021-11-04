STS EDUCATION Acquires MJP Technologies, LLC
Customers from both companies will benefit from this union because we can now provide the complete array of technology offerings.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS EDUCATION, a premier provider of education technology, announced today the acquisition of MJP Technologies, LLC, a leader in technology services. These U.S. based providers have been working together for several years with great synergy and this union will provide one source for the full array of solutions and services for K-12 schools.
“The acquisition of MJP will enable us to offer more comprehensive solutions to our customer base, including onsite installation, white glove services, break-fix, and MSP,” said Marc Netka, CEO, STS EDUCATION. “With the tight labor market and our customers struggling to find qualified staff, we believe these services are more important than ever.”
This expansion doubles production and services with a second facility and a larger service team that will benefit schools nationwide.
“Customers from both companies will benefit from this union because we can now provide the complete array of technology offerings,” said Indy Bantra, founder of MJP Technologies. “I am also excited for the benefits to our employees such as more career opportunities, better job security, and additional experience and expertise from a larger leadership foundation.”
About STS EDUCATION
STS EDUCATION is a Southern California based company specializing in integrated learning spaces and has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with solutions that are best-in-class, purpose-built-for-education, and specific to their needs. By emphasizing adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments that enhance learning outcomes and student success.
About MJP Technologies
MJP Technologies, LLC is based in Ventura, CA and has been providing hardware, VMware, and customized I.T. Management services for over 25 years. As technology experts, they provide customized solutions that are tailor-made to perfectly fit the environment and usage. MJP offers various divisions, platforms and locations, ranging from large scale deployment in education to purpose-built singular computing machines.
