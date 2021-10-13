US-127 concrete repairs in Ingham County begins today

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: US-127

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties.

As part of this work, the right lane of northbound US-127 will be closed from Trowbridge Road to Vine Street for concrete repairs.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures on northbound US-127 between Trowbridge Road to Vine Street. Follow posted detours. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists and will expedite remaining work on the project.