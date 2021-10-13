Saginaw Street over I-69 in Flint closed for bridge work starting Oct. 13

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: Saginaw Street

CLOSEST CITY: Flint

ESTIMATED DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the Saginaw Street bridge over I-69 to complete deck patching. This work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 from Fenton Road to M-54 (Dort Highway). This project includes various improvements to more than 20 bridge structures along the corridor, including the I-69/I-475 interchange.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the Saginaw Street bridge. Southbound Saginaw Street traffic will be detoured via 7th Street, Grand Traverse Street, and 12th Street. Northbound Saginaw Street traffic will be detoured via 12th Street, Grand Traverse Street, and 5th Street.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the bridge deck surface, extending the life of the roadway.