Behavioral Health Leaders: Innovation Holds the Future in Our Field
LSF HEALTH SYSTEMS’ OCT. 19 VIRTUAL SUMMIT FOCUSES ON NEW, CREATIVE SOLUTIONSORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of behavioral health care depends on those willing to innovate to solve new problems. That is among the key messages Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris will deliver in her remarks to the Virtual Behavioral Health Innovation Challenge hosted Tuesday, Oct. 19 by LSF Health Systems.
“Our department is committed to finding new ways to support families before things get tough,” Harris said. “We want to solicit fresh new ideas to push prevention efforts further upstream. Innovation is how we build a better service delivery model. It’s also how we discover new opportunities and how we react to the ever-changing needs of the populations we work with.”
Whether it’s exploring the potential of telemedicine or engaging those recovering from substance abuse in the battle against the opioid epidemic; providers are finding new ways to navigate the environment the last two years has created, according to Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems.
Innovation in behavioral health care is the theme of a virtual summit set to kickoff Tuesday from the GuideWell Innovation Center in Orlando. Harris, who assumed leadership of Florida’s DCF early this year, will be among the main speakers that also include Nick Kittle, author of Sustainovation, Building Sustainable Innovation, One Wildly Creative Idea at a Time.
The virtual event is designed as a prelude to LSF Health Systems’ live Second Annual Behavioral Health Innovations Summit in April. Next week’s summit also features the announcement of winners in a nonprofit behavioral health innovations video contest. Contest entrants submitted short videos highlighting their successes in finding creative solutions to today’s toughest challenges.
“The challenges we face today in behavioral health are too big to confront with only solutions that have worked in the past,” Cauffield said. “We launched this summit last year to encourage leaders to share how they’re addressing issues never before confronted. The response has been tremendous. What we’re learning from our providers will undoubtably save lives.”
LSF Health Systems is one of seven behavioral health Managing Entities contracted by the state of Florida to manage state-funded behavioral health care for people who face poverty and are without insurance. LSF Health Systems serves a 23-county region in Northeast and North Central Florida.
The critical life-and-death challenges presented by Florida’s ongoing opioid crisis, along with skyrocketing pandemic-related mental health problems, have pushed LSF Health Systems to encourage and spotlight solution-oriented innovations, Cauffield said.
Online registration for the virtual event remains open. For more information, click on the Innovation Summit tab atop the website www.lsfhealthsystems.org.
