Bancroft Mills Building Up for Auction
Guaranteed to sell at or above the Minimum Bid $475,000
The zoning allows for many potential uses including residential conversion.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the upcoming Auction of a 7,989+/-SF three-story office building, built in 1907. The building is situated on 0.24+/- acres in the Waterfront District (W-4) and comes with 24 deeded parking spots. The property is located along the scenic Brandywine River across the bridge from Alapocas Run State Park and within walking distance to Rockford Park, the Delaware Art Museum, shopping, and restaurants. The property will be sold in a online only auction concluding Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00pm and is guaranteed to sell at or above the Minimum Bid of $475,000.
The building was part of the Bancroft Mills Complex. It has 12 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows and three walk-in safes used for corporate payroll,” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Broker for Max Spann. “The zoning allows for many potential uses including residential conversion.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12 noon to 2:00PM on Friday, October 22nd and Thursday, October 28th onsite at 30 Bancroft Mills Road, Wilmington, DE (New Castle County). No appointment necessary.
