I-376 Lane Restrictions Underway in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions are underway on I-376 in Union and Neshannock townships, Lawrence County.

Crews will conduct painting operations and raised pavement marking installation work between the Route 422 (Exit 15) and Mitchell Road (Exit 9) interchanges from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to the following schedule:

Wednesday, October 13

Monday, October 18

Tuesday, October 19

Northeast Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the areas.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

