Lane Restrictions This Week on Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 11 are advised of lane restrictions this week in Point Township, Northumberland County in the vicinity of Bulk Plant Road.

On Friday, October 15, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, a private contractor, Watson Excavating, Inc., will be performing a driveway installation along Route 11, weather permitting. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions during the day and should drive with caution through the work zone.