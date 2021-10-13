Contractor to Implement Market Street Detour Tomorrow
Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided an update today on its Route 153 (South Front Street) betterment project in Clearfield Borough. The Market Street detour is scheduled to be implemented at 4:00 PM Thursday, October 14, and remain in effect until 5:00 AM Friday, October 15.
The contractor is implementing the detour to facilitate paving operations at the Market Street intersection. Traffic from East Market is not permitted to turn onto Front Street while the detour is in effect. Traffic from West Market Street may turn onto Front Street but may not continue through the intersection onto East Market.
Traffic from East Market Street will follow a less than one-mile detour using Weaver and Nichols streets. Traffic from East Market Street will follow a detour using North Second and North Front streets. Traffic from West Market Street will follow a detour using South Front and South Second streets.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $3.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423
