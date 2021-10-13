Contractor to Implement Market Street Detour Tomorrow

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided an update today on its Route 153 (South Front Street) betterment project in Clearfield Borough. The Market Street detour is scheduled to be implemented at 4:00 PM Thursday, October 14, and remain in effect until 5:00 AM Friday, October 15.

The contractor is implementing the detour to facilitate paving operations at the Market Street intersection. Traffic from East Market is not permitted to turn onto Front Street while the detour is in effect. Traffic from West Market Street may turn onto Front Street but may not continue through the intersection onto East Market.

Traffic from East Market Street will follow a less than one-mile detour using Weaver and Nichols streets. Traffic from East Market Street will follow a detour using North Second and North Front streets. Traffic from West Market Street will follow a detour using South Front and South Second streets.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $3.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #