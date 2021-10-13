Optimize Stores With RetailNext's Free Traffic System Upgrade
RetailNext Inc. enables retailers to optimize physical stores for a successful holiday season performance with the launch of a free traffic system upgrade.
One of our customers, a large, global retailer, recently saved 35% of their OPEX simply by replacing their legacy sensors with Aurora. That’s a great return on investment for businesses.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc, the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, has today launched a free traffic system upgrade that will enable physical stores to optimize their business for the all-important holiday season. Exclusive to RetailNext, this well-timed offer allows businesses to replace their existing traffic counters. RetailNext’s state-of-the-art Aurora sensor provides enhanced traffic data that will enable retailers, quick-service restaurants, malls, and other venues to improve their business' performance.
— Sergio Gutierrez, Head of Global Sales at RetailNext.
“To really maximize opportunities this holiday season and into the next fiscal year, retailers need to make better data-driven decisions in order to be agile and circumvent current challenges. Retailers today are dealing with a lot - supply chain crunch, shipping delays, and increased costs, as well as a labor shortage. Now more than ever, retailers need future-proof tools to help optimize their existing resources and drive high performance. Utilizing the RetailNext platform, stores can unlock traffic data with unparalleled accuracy to determine the ground truth of their performances and drive sales, conversion and optimize staff scheduling. Having store data that is both accurate and actionable is going to be the difference between those retailers that raise the bar this holiday season and beyond to those who simply coast through it”, said Sergio Gutierrez, Head of Global Sales at RetailNext.
RetailNext’s free traffic system upgrade gives retailers access to a powerful suite of tools built within the Aurora sensor that will save both time and money. These world-class features include an industry-led field of view, deep learning through integrated AI, 30 days of HD color video storage, BLE, WIFI, Beacon capabilities, cloud-based management as well as a lifetime warranty.
“Over and above its accuracy, another amazing benefit of the Aurora sensor is its industry-leading coverage that reduces hardware footprint and deployment costs. One of our customers, a large, global retailer, recently saved 35% of their OPEX simply by replacing their legacy sensors with Aurora. That’s a great return on investment for businesses, especially for those looking at unique ways to cut costs amid the growing number of marketplace dynamics”, said Mr. Gutierrez.
In September 2021, RetailNext announced that its full customer base had the ability to use, at no additional cost, the new Operations Dashboard as part of their platform to understand how to optimize staff scheduling amidst widespread labor shortages. In May 2020, RetailNext announced that users were able to use the platform to understand occupancy in real-time in order to re-open stores responsibly as the retail sector recovered from COVID-19.
RetailNext’s free traffic system upgrade offer is valid until 31 January 2022. To learn more about RetailNext's capabilities, contact us.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
