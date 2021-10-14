Archlet Sourcing Optimization App Now Available on SAP® Store
By integrating with SAP® Ariba® solutions, Archlet Sourcing Optimization App enables advanced sourcing analytics and optimization capabilities for customers.
By making Archlet’s sourcing analytics and optimization capabilities available to customers on SAP Store, businesses can further enhance the ROI of their investment into SAP Ariba solutions.”ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Archlet announced that its Archlet Sourcing Optimization App is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The API connector integrates with SAP® Ariba® solutions and enables advanced sourcing analytics and scenario optimization capabilities for customers.
“By making Archlet’s sourcing analytics and optimization capabilities available to customers on SAP Store, businesses get access to best-in-class capabilities that further enhance the ROI of their investment into SAP Ariba solutions. Customers can now easily analyze and model sourcing scenarios that include sustainability, risk, or supplier diversity scores while maintaining a single source of truth within the SAP Ariba solution,” says Tim Grunow, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Archlet.
Using the Archlet Sourcing Optimization App to enhance SAP Ariba solutions allows clients to:
- Increase the sourcing data quality with automated error and outlier detection
- Reduce tender cycle times by eliminating manual Excel-based analysis
- Highlight negotiation opportunities on a supplier level for improved savings delivery
- Make holistic sourcing decisions that reflect business constraints and requirements
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Archlet is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About Archlet
Archlet is a user-first sourcing software company that helps companies make better sourcing decisions faster by providing best-in-class sourcing, analytics, and optimization capabilities. As an official spin-off from ETH Zürich, Archlet combines data science and machine learning capabilities with deep hands-on procurement expertise to rethink strategic sourcing software.
Archlet empowers pioneering Procurement teams across industries, company sizes, and digital maturity to make data-driven and holistic sourcing decisions. Clients include PepsiCo, Emmi Group, Deutsche Bahn, Gordon Food Service, and many more.
