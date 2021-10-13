Lane Restrictions This Week on Interstate 80 EB/WB in Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures this week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Montour County for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 14, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing maintenance work along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between the Northumberland Count line and the Columbia County line. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###