Aspire Systems is a Silver Sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2021
Aspire is a trusted Guidewire partner with a 100+ team committed to drive superior OX and CX with Guidewire’s integrated InsurTech suite
— Maha Santaram, Insurance Practice head, Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems, a Guidewire Select partner, announced today that it is a Silver sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2021 to be held between November 1 – and 4 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
From November 1 onwards, Aspire Systems is all set to highlight its Guidewire suite expertise in one of the most prestigious global InsurTech events. Aspire connects insurance providers to a powerful digital ecosystem that helps maximize the ROI of Guidewire products, such as PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, ClaimCenter, Digital Portal, and GWCP. Guidewire Cloud Platform.
Backed by a 100+ strong Guidewire team, 30+ certified professionals, and 50+ product specialists, they have helped several clients embrace digital technologies, expand partner networks, and enable seamless customer journeys.
“Our journey started with harnessing Guidewire testing capabilities - and today, we are a full-fledged partner with a dedicated implementation offering. Our silver sponsorship at Guidewire Connections 2021 reinforces our commitment to helping insurance providers modernize their business across the insurance value chain. Our extensive product knowledge and domain expertise enable insurers to scale and grow at a pace that is best suited to meet business demands,” said Maha Santaram, Insurance Practice head, Aspire Systems.
Aspire also provides AI-powered accelerators, frameworks, and tools to manage the full Guidewire journey – from Consulting, Managed Services, and Implementation to Upgrade/Cloud Migration and Guidewire QA Services. Visit Aspire Systems at Guidewire Connections 2021 and discover how they enable quicker InsurTech adoption and drive omnichannel insurance experiences.
To know more about the event and register, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/guidewire-connections-2021/
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for our clients. We work with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in our specific areas of expertise. Our core philosophy of “Attention. Always.” communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention on our clients and employees.
For more information visit https://aspiresys.com.
