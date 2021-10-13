Indian Access Control Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Access Control Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the indian access control market reached a value of INR 45.07 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Access control system include numerous components that aid to recognize, authenticate, and authorize the entry and exit of individuals into secured premises. The system can either be based on biometric authentication solutions or proximity/smart cards. Access control systems are widely installed across data centers, hotels, offices, entertainment stores, retail stores, banks, government institutions, etc.
In India, the growing security concerns due to the high crime rate, including robbery and thefts, are primarily driving the market for access control. Additionally, numerous private and government entities are focusing on enhanced security systems for data protection and offering a safer environment for their employees. Moreover, the increasing prominence of technologically-advanced, contactless smart cards for diversified applications is also catalyzing the demand for access control systems based on their user-friendly and seamless experience. In the coming years, the rising integration of security solutions with numerous advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, cloud-computing, etc., is further expected to drive the Indian market for access control systems.
Indian Access Control Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the indian access control market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
ESSL
Gemalto (3M Cognet)
HID India Pvt Ltd
Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd
IDEMIA Ltd.
Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd
Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd
Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
Tyco Security Products
ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the indian access control market on the basis of component, type, end-user and region.
Breakup by Component:
Controller
Reader
Locks
Software
Breakup by Type:
Card Based
Biometric Based
Breakup by End-User:
Government
Commercial
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Industrial
Transport
Education
Residential
Others
Breakup by Region:
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
