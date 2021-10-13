Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,977 in the last 365 days.

Indian Access Control Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Access Control Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the indian access control market reached a value of INR 45.07 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-market/requestsample

Access control system include numerous components that aid to recognize, authenticate, and authorize the entry and exit of individuals into secured premises. The system can either be based on biometric authentication solutions or proximity/smart cards. Access control systems are widely installed across data centers, hotels, offices, entertainment stores, retail stores, banks, government institutions, etc.

In India, the growing security concerns due to the high crime rate, including robbery and thefts, are primarily driving the market for access control. Additionally, numerous private and government entities are focusing on enhanced security systems for data protection and offering a safer environment for their employees. Moreover, the increasing prominence of technologically-advanced, contactless smart cards for diversified applications is also catalyzing the demand for access control systems based on their user-friendly and seamless experience. In the coming years, the rising integration of security solutions with numerous advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, cloud-computing, etc., is further expected to drive the Indian market for access control systems.

Indian Access Control Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the indian access control market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ESSL
Gemalto (3M Cognet)
HID India Pvt Ltd
Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd
IDEMIA Ltd.
Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd
Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd
Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
Tyco Security Products
ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the indian access control market on the basis of component, type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Component:

Controller
Reader
Locks
Software

Breakup by Type:

Card Based
Biometric Based

Breakup by End-User:

Government
Commercial
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Industrial
Transport
Education
Residential
Others

Breakup by Region:

South India
North India
West and Central India
East India

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Indian Access Control Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-reader-market

United States Digital OOH Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-digital-ooh-advertising-market

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-sourcing-procurement-market

Japan Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-online-gambling-market

Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market

About Us                              

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Indian Access Control Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.