Registration is now open for RNA Therapeutics 2022

SMi Group reports: The 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference is set to return in February 2022LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 13th Annual Conference RNA Therapeutics, taking place on the 9th and 10th February 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is on the latest advances and opportunities in RNA-based medicine.
Chair for the conference is industry expert Heinrich Haas, VP RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech.
New to 2022 is the RNA Therapeutics Focus Day on: “Vaccines in the RNA Industry” taking place on 8th February 2022.This will explore the latest advances in vaccine development. The focus day is chaired by Steve Pascolo, Founder and CEO at Miescher Pharma.
The conference will also bring two cutting-edge panel discussions on
1. The Evolution and Expansion of RNA-based Therapeutics
2. The Successes and Failures of RNA-based Therapeutics and Future Outlook
By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to
•Explore how mRNA vaccines have led the way in the response against COVID-19 and key takeaways for the industry
•Understand the potential of RNAi and antisense oligonucleotides for the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological diseases
•Delve into the latest innovations in novel RNA delivery and target specificity
•Engage in the growing advances and development of RNA tools for vaccines and anti-infectives
Building on the success of previous years, SMi’s 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference will bring together industry experts from leading RNA therapeutics companies to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest developments of the industry.
View the agenda and speaker line – up at
Sponsors: BIA Separations & eTheRNA Immunotherapies
RNA Therapeutics 2022
9 – 10 February 2022
London, UK
www.therapeutics-rna.com
