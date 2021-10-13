Strategic Analysis on Periodontal Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028
The Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.8% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is where the periodontal tissues surrounding the teeth are in a pathological inflammatory condition. Periodontitis is relatively common, usually caused by poor oral hygiene, and can be prevented in most cases. Periodontitis can lead to tooth loss and is a risk factor for heart and lung diseases. Its symptoms include red swollen and tender gums. Periodontal therapeutics is a non-surgical treatment for periodontal diseases.
Market Dynamics
The global market for the periodontal therapeutics market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, rise in several diabetic patients, and geriatric population. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, the diabetes population is more vulnerable to periodontal diseases. According to the WHO, in 2016, the Global Burden of Disease Study estimated that oral diseases affected 3.58 billion people, which is half of the world’s population and severe periodontal disease was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally.
According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, approximately 425 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes worldwide, and it is projected to be 629 million by 2045. According to the WHO, in 2017, there was approximately 962 million people of age 60 years or over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population and is expected to be 1.4 billion in 2030. According to the NIH, 17.20% of the geriatric population (65+ years) suffer from periodontal disease, and 10.58% of the same age group have moderate or severe periodontal disease.
However, the lack of reimbursement policies and the risk of inducing antibiotic resistance may hinder market progress.
Segmentation Analysis
By Therapeutic Type
• Systemic Antibiotics
• Local Antibiotics
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• E-commerce
Geographical Analysis
North America accounts for the most significant market share in the global market and is mainly attributed to the growing patient pool with periodontal diseases, increasing geriatric population, and diabetic population in the region. According to the CDC, 50% of Americans aged 30 or older have periodontitis, the more advanced form of periodontal disease.
It equals approximately 64.7 million Americans. Moreover, other factors increasing the regional market share are the rise in healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high level of drug development, presence of established market players, high investment in R&D activities by key players, and presence of a proper regulatory framework for periodontal drugs.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing rise in the prevalence of periodontal diseases, geriatric population, and diabetic population. There are over 10 million cases of periodontal diseases per year in India. According to the United Nations ESCAP in 2016, approximately 12.4% of the population in the Asia Pacific was 60+ years, but this is projected to increase to more than 1.3 billion people by 2050.
According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2017, an estimated 82 million adults were living with diabetes in the South-East Asian region, and an estimated 158.8 million adults were living with diabetes in the Western Pacific region. Moreover, the increased spending on healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure in the region, and growing investments by key market players of the area are expected to drive the regional market.
Competitive Analysis
Several key companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies, geographic expansion, innovative product launches, and collaborations to help them to gain prominence as strong competitors in the market and also expand their sales in the global Periodontal Therapeutics market. Major Players in the global Periodontal Therapeutics market include 3M, Den-Mat Holdings, Dexcel Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Galderma S.A.
