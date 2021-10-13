Cardiac Biomarkers Market latest update by 2021
The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
The Worldwide "Cardiac Biomarkers Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
The market growth is driven by several factors such as rising awareness towards the personalized medicine and increasing commercialization of novel biomarkers is majorly driving the cardiac biomarkers market. The growth of the market is being hindered as the market has reached its saturation level with continuous investments.
The major players of global Cardiac Biomarkers market include Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Alere Inc., Randox Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Becton Dickinson And Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioMerieux.
Cardiac Biomarkers Market
Market Segmentation
By Cardiac Biomarker Tests
• Troponin
• Creatine kinase
• Myoglobin
• Galectin-3
• Other Biomarker Tests
By Application
• Myocardial Infarction
• Congestive Heart Failure
• Acute Coronary Syndrome
• Angina
• Others
By Testing Location
• Laboratory Testing
• Point of Care Testing
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is leading the global Cardiac Biomarkers market due to rising awareness towards health diseases and advancement in technology related to several testing equipment.
In the US, there were approximately 1.5 million cases of Myocardial Infarction(MI). Out of them, some require urgent evaluation for possible cardiac ischemia that consume substantial US healthcare resources. But from 1999 to 2009, due to substantial improvements in the management of the patients, the relative rate of death related to CVD (Cardiovascular Diseases) declined by 31%. However, in 2009, CVD still accounted for approx. 31% (787,931) of all 2,437,163 deaths, or 1 of every 3 deaths in the US.
"The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles".
