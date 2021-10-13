Submit Release
Ultrasound Simulation Market Size Share Industry News 2028

The "Global Ultrasound Simulation Market" is predicted to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028).

CLEVE LAND, OHIO, UNITED STATE, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview

The Global Ultra-Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market is predicted to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).


View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ultrasound-simulation-market

An Ultrasound Simulator is a medical simulation training tool which enables educators and learners to practice diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical applications as they relate to imaging interventions. Ultrasound simulation has an advantage that the practice makes advanced visualization, case databases and automatically generated feedback possible. During fully immersive medical simulation learners enter into a realistic healthcare setting where a high-fidelity patient manikin is being wirelessly operated by both educational and simulation technical staff. Ultrasound simulation has been proven to reduce medical errors and the associated costs all while improving outcomes in patient care

Market Dynamics
Technological advancements in ultrasound simulation products

Technological advancements are primarily driving the global ultrasound simulation market in recent years and expected to remain the same over the forecast period. Technological advancements are creating realistic learning environments and increasing patient safety. For instance, in March 2021, Intelligent Ultrasound (IUG ) has launched its real-time training system ScanNav Anatomy: Peripheral Nerve Block Trainer ("ScanNav PNB Trainer") in the UK. The ultrasound artificial intelligence (AI) software and simulation company detailed that the real-time trading system utilises the latest AI technology ‘to automatically highlight the key structures on the live ultrasound image to aid in the teaching of peripheral nerve blocks. Also, in January 2021, Gaumard Scientific Co., a health care simulation company launched the Gaumard Ultrasound system and the pediatric emergency scenario module for Pediatric HAL S2225. MedaPhor Group plc, the intelligent ultrasound software and simulation company, also introduced its new BodyWorks Eve simulator platform, an ultra-realistic manikin-based simulator to train medical professionals practising Point-of-Care Ultrasound (PoCUS) across emergency medicine and critical care.

Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ultrasound-simulation-market

Market Segmentation
By Type of Product and Services
• Products
• Services & Software
By Application
• General ultrasound
• Point-of-Care Ultrasound (PoCUS)
• Trauma and emergency/bedside ultrasound
• Obstetrics and gynaecology
• Others
By End-User
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Hospitals
• Military Organizations
• Others

