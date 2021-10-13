News Release - Burglary - Forced Entry - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 10-08-21 and 10-12-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 290 Tetreault Road, Newport Town VT

VIOLATION: Burglary - Forced Entry

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Raymond Marsh

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police received a call on 10-12-21 advising that sometime between

Friday, 10-08-21 and Tuesday, 10-12-21, someone broke into the residence located

at 290 Tetreault Road in Newport Town VT. The suspect(s) left behind evidence,

which was collected and sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby

Barracks at 802-334-8881.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208