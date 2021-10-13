News Release - Burglary - Forced Entry - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Sometime between 10-08-21 and 10-12-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 290 Tetreault Road, Newport Town VT
VIOLATION: Burglary - Forced Entry
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Raymond Marsh
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police received a call on 10-12-21 advising that sometime between
Friday, 10-08-21 and Tuesday, 10-12-21, someone broke into the residence located
at 290 Tetreault Road in Newport Town VT. The suspect(s) left behind evidence,
which was collected and sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby
Barracks at 802-334-8881.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208