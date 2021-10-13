Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A405053                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                            

CONTACT#: 802-748-111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/12/2021, 1704 hours

STREET: Tyler Farm Rd.

TOWN: Newbury

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ronald Getz

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/12/2021, at approximately 1704 hours, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Tyler Farm Rd. in the town of Newbury, VT. It was determined that the operator of the vehicle was Ronald Getz. Getz succumbed to his injuries prior to the arrival of the Vermont State Police.

 

Investigation determined Getz was travelling south on Tyler Farm Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle,  crashed into a ditch, and was ejected from the vehicle. Getz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

 

This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with any information involving the events of the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

 

 

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

