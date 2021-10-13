St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Fatal Crash
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A405053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-111
DATE/TIME: 10/12/2021, 1704 hours
STREET: Tyler Farm Rd.
TOWN: Newbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ronald Getz
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/12/2021, at approximately 1704 hours, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Tyler Farm Rd. in the town of Newbury, VT. It was determined that the operator of the vehicle was Ronald Getz. Getz succumbed to his injuries prior to the arrival of the Vermont State Police.
Investigation determined Getz was travelling south on Tyler Farm Rd. when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and was ejected from the vehicle. Getz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with any information involving the events of the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111