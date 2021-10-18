GigaCloud Technology Appoints New U.S. President

James Moberly

James Moberly intends to bring his diverse experience to GigaCloud’s Executive Team

We’re beyond excited to have James join us in our ever-expanding venture to revolutionize the large goods B2B industry.” — Scott Chorna, VP of Sales

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigaCloud Technology has quietly been expanding its staff to meet the demands of its increasing U.S. customer base. James Moberly began September 7, 2021, as the U.S. President and is excited to be back in his native Southern California. He brings a unique background to GigaCloud with supply chain, retail, eCommerce, and overseas (China) experiences. Joining GigaCloud most recently from Amazon, and has previously worked at Walmart, Ashley Furniture’s largest U.S. licensee, and an overseas real estate investment fund.

When asked about his priorities with GigaCloud, he outlined three stand out factors he believes will continue company growth:

1. Valuing our employees and customers

2. Innovating and streamlining

3. Moving with speed

Amazed by the product diversity of the Marketplace, James stated that he wanted the company “to pause and celebrate the success that they’ve accomplished.” Afterward, he noted, “though there’s still headway to make, I’m sure everyone who uses this Marketplace is equally as impressed as I am.” James intends to utilize his previous experiences to enhance customer service for Buyers and Sellers and create a forefront for customer satisfaction.

GigaCloud is confident that James will bring strong leadership to the team backed by his tenured experience. An avid soccer fan, James is a key piece to GigaCloud and an excellent executive to have on the field.