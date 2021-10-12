Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspects approached the victims, who were getting into their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns, assaulted the victims and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victims complied. Two of the suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The remaining suspects fled in another vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/COGyk2clJgA

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.