Updated* New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ LSA/ NegOp

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

*UPDATED*

CASE#: 21B502493

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/09/21, 0354 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: ​Sierra Dessureault

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage suspected

INJURIES: Broken Arm

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VIOLATIONS:

-Negligent Operation

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/09/21 at approximately 0354 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a house on the corner of US Route 7 and Old Hollow Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The vehicle was gone upon Troopers' arrival, leaving damage to the residence.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as a newer model, black Jeep Cherokee bearing unknown Vermont registration plates. Witnesses advised there were two occupants who appeared injured.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.

On 10/11/21, the operator was identified as Sierra Dessuerault (27) of South Burlington, VT; and the vehicle was determined to be a 2015 Jeep Cherokee. Investigation revealed Dessuerault was driving south on US Route 7 when she attempted to turn left onto Old Hollow Road. Dessuerault overshot the turn, and the front end of her vehicle struck a residence on the south side of Old Hollow Road, leaving minor damage.

Dessuerault suffered a broken arm as a result of this crash. Dessuerault was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic."

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/21, 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.