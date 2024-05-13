UPDATED w/mugshot- Rutland Barracks/Neglect of Duty by Public Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

STATION: Rutland

DATE/TIME: January 26, 2024

LOCATION: 167 State Street, Rutland, VT

ACCUSED: David Orvis

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Neglect of Duty by Public Officer

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 2, 2024, the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Assistant Superintendent, Michael Dounetos, of the Marble Valley Correctional Facility, and informed that Correctional Officer David Orvis, had been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

Through investigation, it was learned that Orvis had coordinated with at least two separate incarcerated individuals to transport contraband, specifically tobacco, into the Marble Valley Correctional Facility. Orvis received electronic payment for the tobacco and his efforts, which was facilitated by the same two incarcerated individuals. During the investigation, the Vermont State police were informed that Orvis had resigned from his position as a Correctional Officer with the Vermont Department of Corrections.

On May 10, 2024, Orvis met with members of the Vermont State Police at the Rutland barracks, was processed, and issued a citation to appear in Rutland District Court – Criminal Division in Rutland, VT, on June 17, 2024, at 0830 hours.

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.