Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,715 in the last 365 days.

UPDATED w/mugshot- Rutland Barracks/Neglect of Duty by Public Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE                                       

 

STATION: Rutland

 

DATE/TIME: January 26, 2024

 

LOCATION: 167 State Street, Rutland, VT

 

ACCUSED: David Orvis                                                     

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Neglect of Duty by Public Officer

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 2, 2024, the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Assistant Superintendent, Michael Dounetos, of the Marble Valley Correctional Facility, and informed that Correctional Officer David Orvis, had been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

 

Through investigation, it was learned that Orvis had coordinated with at least two separate incarcerated individuals to transport contraband, specifically tobacco, into the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.  Orvis received electronic payment for the tobacco and his efforts, which was facilitated by the same two incarcerated individuals. During the investigation, the Vermont State police were informed that Orvis had resigned from his position as a Correctional Officer with the Vermont Department of Corrections.

 

On May 10, 2024, Orvis met with members of the Vermont State Police at the Rutland barracks, was processed, and issued a citation to appear in Rutland District Court – Criminal Division in Rutland, VT, on June 17, 2024, at 0830 hours.

 

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

UPDATED w/mugshot- Rutland Barracks/Neglect of Duty by Public Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more