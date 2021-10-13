TEAM TWard3 is pleased to launch their third fundraising campaign in partnership with non-profit Shoes That Fit
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM TWard3 is pleased to launch their third fundraising campaign in partnership with non-profit Shoes That Fit, to help provide brand new athletic shoes to students in Alabama, Illinois, and Florida.
TWard3 honors the legacy of Coach Torrey Ward, a charismatic coach and mentor to student-athletes, who tragically passed away in April 2015. Torrey served as Assistant Coach for Men’s Basketball at Ole Miss and Jacksonville State University before heading to Illinois State University to join Dan Muller’s (Head Coach) staff as Assistant Coach. Torrey’s mother, Janice Ward, founded Team TWard3 in memory of the late Illinois State Associate Head Coach.
Janice Ward established a partnership with nonprofit Shoes That Fit in 2018 to support communities that were special to Torrey’s basketball career. The nonprofit’s mission went hand in hand with how Ms. Ward wants to help children and youth in under-resourced communities. “After losing my son, Torrey, in 2015, our family wanted to find a way to give back, help others, and carry on his legacy. We knew that we wanted shoes to be a part of whatever project we did, because my son really liked shoes-especially sneakers.”, says Ward.
Properly fitting shoes is a basic need that many school children do not have access to. As Shoes That Fit’s CEO and Executive Director Amy Fass explains, "one in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance, and performance at school.”
“Shoes That Fit’s mission, to provide new athletic shoes to kids just aligned with our goals, and we know which kids are getting shoes because we select the schools. This makes the project more personal, and in some cases, we get to meet the kids and their parents. That makes the effort even more fulfilling.”
Since 2018, Team TWard3 has raised over 500 pairs of shoes for children in Alabama and Illinois, and this year, will expand their efforts to Tampa, Florida.
Now through November 15, 2021, Team TWard3 invites you to donate to this campaign fundraiser, by visiting https://bit.ly/teamtward3 and making a donation today. No child should have to go to school with torn up shoes or shoes that don’t fit. Together, we can change that story for many kids and their families.
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 104,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website.
Lisa Kaufman
