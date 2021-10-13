The 2021 MUSE Creative & Design Awards Releases List of Victors for Season 2

2021 MUSE Creative Awards: Season 2 Results Announced 2021 MUSE Design Awards: Season 2 Results Announced 2022 MUSE Awards: Calling for Entries Now!

The 2021 MUSE Awards: Season 2’s full list of winners is now out, marking the end of the awards programs’ running for the year 2021.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 MUSE Awards: Season 2's full list of winners is now out, marking the end of the awards programs' running for the year 2021. Taking in over 5000 entries from all over the world in both the MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards, the competition has demonstrated itself to be one of the leading programs in honoring excellent individuals in the creative and design fields.

The awards programs stay true to their objective of honoring professionals in both creative and design spaces, promoting the entrants’ excellent works in spite of the changing times wrought by the pandemic. All this is only possible with the commitment shown by the International Awards Associate (IAA), creator of the awards. “Evidently, the new normal has brought about changes to how people operate in the world”, said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “Despite the challenges, these individuals have shown remarkable tenacity in their continued excellence, was clearly demonstrated in their works.”

IAA upholds impartiality by enacting strict assessment criteria and organizing a jury made up of industry professionals, who are living examples of excellence themselves. The jury then selects individuals whose works distinguishes themselves, in hopes that these people would then set new benchmarks in their fields.

The Jury and Evaluation Process

With as many as 46 jurors onboarding from 25 countries, the awards ensures that a diverse panel of qualified professionals are adjudicating the competition. These individuals can be found working under leading companies from the creative and design industries, such as Associate Creative Director of MullenLowe Renato Barreto, Visual Communication Design Specialist at United Nations Children's Fund Shangning Wang, Creative Director of BEAMY Ronn Lee, Creative Director of ADBRAIN Inc. Masanori Eto, Dr Adjunct Associate Professor and Design Director of Irving Smith Architects Jeremy Smith, Founder and Creative Director of Kre8ive Partners Mark Turner, Owner and Founder of UArchitects Misak Terzibasiyan, etc.

Every entry is assessed based on relevant standards pertaining to their respective industries in order to ensure impartiality. Further, blind judging is exercised, as such jurors are only able to assess each entry purely on its own merits.

For 2021, the awards had participants joining from various countries, such as Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Macedonia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and many more.

Participation of International Brands

With the world’s attention affixed on the competitions, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards received entries from distinguished companies such as McAfee Brand and DX Team, Groove Jones, MIKADO International, Baston, 4129Grey Advertising Agency, Mercurio Design Lab S.r.l., TANSEISHA Co., Ltd., Polestar, Hany Saad Innovations, ReScan, and ShenZhen Lingyun creative packaging design Co., Ltd.

There were also submissions from entrants who produced work for other famous organizations, such as Verizon, Silks Hotel Group, Advance Auto Parts, IKEA, IBM, Michelin, GT America, GEMDALE, Midea Real Estate Group Co., SHIMAO GROUP, Colgate Palmolive, Calpis, Vista Alegre, and Hines.

“With our platform poised to support a burgeoning industry of creative and design professionals, we remain optimistic in the potential of these industries,” Kenjo said. “The team in IAA bears witness to the professionalism and excellence displayed by these individuals who persevere in spite of recent hardships. We will continue to endure and uphold this platform for those who need it, and in turn, we hope to see these talents rise in fame and glory.”

