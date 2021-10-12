Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and DCI conducting death investigation

Hardin County, Iowa - On October 12, 2021, at 5:33 am, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident at 302 Commercial Street in Union, Iowa for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male inside the bedroom of the residence and deemed the death suspicious. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of relatives. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

