Kids United Across the Country to Give Back and Create the Change®
Kids everywhere can give back and be part of Project Giving Kids’ week-long movement to build community and connectionLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Giving Kids (PGK) connects youth across the country to fun, simple and meaningful ways to serve their communities. PGK is challenging kids and teens from all 50 states to join PGK’s Create the Change® Challenge 2021 November 1st through 7th to discover the magic of making a difference together and doing good in the world.
Participants can join this annual event as an individual or family, or as a school, team or community group, by participating in one of four virtual volunteer service sessions or by registering for the DIY Create the Change® Challenge and selecting a service activity of their own choosing. PGK is providing recommended project ideas and connections to benefiting nonprofit organizations to all who register. Each activity ties to one of ten specific cause areas, including causes like animal welfare, social justice, and the environment.
Organizations benefiting from these activities include Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House chapters, animal shelters and more. All activities are free and are open to youth of all ages across the United States, with opportunities to tailor projects to their local communities. To learn more and register for the event, please visit www.projectgivingkids.org.
ABOUT PROJECT GIVING KIDS
Project Giving Kids (PGK) facilitates pathways for young volunteers to build empathy and a more compassionate world by making it easier for kids, teens, and families to engage in volunteer service. Through its easy-to-navigate website, lesson plans and educational resources, as well as its annual Create the Change® event, PGK helps youth volunteers understand the importance of service and connect directly with vetted nonprofit partners.
“During Create the Change® Week, one of the projects was to make origami hearts with little notes attached for children in the hospital. My dad works at a local children’s hospital, so he took the hearts to the hospital for me. He said the children were excited about them and that made me happy to know that I was bringing smiles to those children’s faces.” – Caroline D., age 12, Create the Change® 2020 participant
ABOUT CREATE THE CHANGE ® WEEK
Create the Change® is an annual fun-filled community service event for youth and families in which kids and teens complete hands-on service activities for nonprofits in order to serve populations in need. Create the Change® brings the PGK platform to life, providing dozens of ways to volunteer with PGK’s network of nonprofit partners and benefiting thousands through the activities conducted by volunteers throughout the event.
