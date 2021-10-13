Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,970 in the last 365 days.

Kids United Across the Country to Give Back and Create the Change®

Two children hold up hand-made blankets, next to a volunteer in a Project Giving Kids t-shirt, at a Create the Change volunteer event.

Volunteers at 2019 Create the Change event.

Kids everywhere can give back and be part of Project Giving Kids’ week-long movement to build community and connection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Giving Kids (PGK) connects youth across the country to fun, simple and meaningful ways to serve their communities. PGK is challenging kids and teens from all 50 states to join PGK’s Create the Change® Challenge 2021 November 1st through 7th to discover the magic of making a difference together and doing good in the world.

Participants can join this annual event as an individual or family, or as a school, team or community group, by participating in one of four virtual volunteer service sessions or by registering for the DIY Create the Change® Challenge and selecting a service activity of their own choosing. PGK is providing recommended project ideas and connections to benefiting nonprofit organizations to all who register. Each activity ties to one of ten specific cause areas, including causes like animal welfare, social justice, and the environment.

Organizations benefiting from these activities include Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House chapters, animal shelters and more. All activities are free and are open to youth of all ages across the United States, with opportunities to tailor projects to their local communities. To learn more and register for the event, please visit www.projectgivingkids.org.

ABOUT PROJECT GIVING KIDS
Project Giving Kids (PGK) facilitates pathways for young volunteers to build empathy and a more compassionate world by making it easier for kids, teens, and families to engage in volunteer service. Through its easy-to-navigate website, lesson plans and educational resources, as well as its annual Create the Change® event, PGK helps youth volunteers understand the importance of service and connect directly with vetted nonprofit partners.

“During Create the Change® Week, one of the projects was to make origami hearts with little notes attached for children in the hospital. My dad works at a local children’s hospital, so he took the hearts to the hospital for me. He said the children were excited about them and that made me happy to know that I was bringing smiles to those children’s faces.” – Caroline D., age 12, Create the Change® 2020 participant

ABOUT CREATE THE CHANGE ® WEEK
Create the Change® is an annual fun-filled community service event for youth and families in which kids and teens complete hands-on service activities for nonprofits in order to serve populations in need. Create the Change® brings the PGK platform to life, providing dozens of ways to volunteer with PGK’s network of nonprofit partners and benefiting thousands through the activities conducted by volunteers throughout the event.

Cristin O'Leary Jones
Project Giving Kids
+1 617-318-6035
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Kids United Across the Country to Give Back and Create the Change®

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.