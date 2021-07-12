Project Giving Kids Hosts Virtual Summer Service Series
Join a weekly virtual service opportunities for children and teens during these trying timesBOSTON, MA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Giving Kids (PGK), a nonprofit organization that connects youth to meaningful and age-appropriate service opportunities, is hosting its second annual virtual Summer Service Series from July 14 through August 4. PGK invites children, teens, and families to join in helping the lives of others from the comfort and safety of their own home at a time when many in our communities need significant support.
The month-long event includes four unique virtual volunteering sessions, one each week. Participating nonprofit partners include Social Justice Sewing Academy, Bay Area There With Care, Arts Resources Collaborative for Kids and Sportsmen's Tennis and Enrichment Center. All sessions are free and are open to children and teenagers across the United States, with opportunities to tailor projects to their local community. To learn more and register for the event please visit www.projectgivingkids.org/givebackhour.
ABOUT PROJECT GIVING KIDS
Project Giving Kids (PGK) facilitates pathways for young volunteers to build a more compassionate world by making it easier for kids, teens, and families to engage in volunteer service. Through its easy-to-navigate website, a mobile app for teens, toolkits and educational resources, and an annual Create the Change® event, PGK helps youth volunteers understand the importance of service and connect directly with vetted nonprofit partners.
"I feel so lucky to have found Project Giving Kids. I am so impressed with the number and variety of organizations that they partner with...I especially feel great to be doing this during COVID since we can’t actually go places to volunteer. It feels good to be making a difference from home. Thank you for giving us the opportunity!" - Meg K., PGK Parent
While the pandemic has changed a lot of things in 2020, it has not changed PGK’s commitment to providing youth with opportunities to make a difference when communities are struggling more than ever. For more information on PGK, please visit www.projectgivingkids.org, Facebook.com/ProjectGivingKids, and @ProjectGivingKids on Instagram.
ABOUT SUMMER SERVICE SERIES
Project Giving Kids launched two new cause areas this summer - Achieve Justice For All and Build Creative Communities - and we are excited to feature some of our amazing partners who are working to level the playing field both in the classroom and out. Art, education, activism, and equity are at the heart of these new causes because they are vital to creating the fair and inclusive world we hope to one day see.
Cristin O'Leary Jones
Project Giving Kids
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn