CalOSBA Opens Round 1 Request for Proposals for Eligible Grantmaking Entities to Administer the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Sacramento, CA – California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced that it is now accepting applications from California county governments to administer the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG). CalOSBA will conduct no more than two rounds for grant administrators, with this first round open only to county governments. The application period is open from October 11, 2021 until November 18, 2021.

“California has led the nation in small business COVID-19 relief and we continue to lead this recovery by ensuring our smallest and most vulnerable businesses, many of which are street vendors, earning less than $50k annually have an opportunity to get help through this program”, said Tara Lynn Gray.

The MBCRG Program provides approximately fifty million dollars ($50,000,000) in one-time grant funding to California’s microbusiness to be administered at the county level. The first round Request for Proposal (RFP) to designate eligible grantmaking entities is open to all 58 California county governments. The intent of the funding is to provide relief to the hardest to reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs.

The grantmaking entities will develop and implement an outreach and marketing plan to identify and engage eligible microbusinesses that face systemic barriers to access capital, including but not limited to, businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals without documentation, individuals with limited English proficiency, and business owners located in low-wealth and rural, communities.

The Program will award funds to eligible grantmaking entities to distribute grants of $2,500 to eligible microbusinesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 and the associated health and safety restrictions.

CalOSBA is available to provide technical application assistance via e-mail at osba@gobiz.ca.gov. There will be a zoom webinar for interested applicants held on Wednesday, October 27 at 10am. Interested applicants can register HERE.

The deadline to submit an application is November 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM PST. Applications must be submitted by e-mail to osba@gobiz.ca.gov. For full application instructions, funding allocation by County, eligibility criteria, and additional information, please see the Request for Proposal Announcement at https://calosba.ca.gov/grant-and-funding-opportunities/ and grants.ca.gov.