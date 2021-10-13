Digital Transformation for Post-Pandemic Enterprise Resurgence: Webinar Offered By ITsavvy

The pandemic laid bare that all companies are technology companies. And now whether a client was ready for the pandemic or not, they are all investing significantly in their digital platforms.” — ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register now to hear Munu Gandhi, ITsavvy President and COO, and Brent Knipfer, Alcor Solutions’ Chief Architect, discuss “The New Better: Post-Pandemic Digital Transformation” at Evolve 21. The Zoom presentation will be Monday Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. CT.

Munu Gandhi and Brent Knipfer will provide insights on how organizations are recovering from the pandemic and new challenges enterprises are facing. The issues they will tackle include:

• Why is every company now a technology company?

• What are the implications for leaders?

• How are technology partners helping firms accelerate time to value in delivering business outcomes?

Gandhi explained, “The pandemic laid bare that all companies are technology companies. And now whether a client was ready for the pandemic or not, they are all investing significantly in their digital platforms. While clients have the investments and a list of technology projects, they lack the resources, knowhow and solution blueprints to accelerate time to value. This is where partners like ITsavvy and Alcor Solutions can help clients deliver business outcomes.”

Tom Gibson, Alcor Solutions Principal and Head of Strategic Solutions, said, “I’ve enjoyed working with Munu and Brent over the past several years as they have delivered many digital transformations to clients. I am looking forward to hearing more about their experiences and insights on how organizations are recovering from the pandemic and getting answers to important questions. They will share their views on the implications for leaders and how technology partners are helping firms accelerate time to value in delivering business outcomes.”

ITsavvy’s complete technology solutions include cloud solutions. To register for this important webinar, visit: Webinar Registration-Zoom

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/digital-transformation-for-post-pandemic-enterprise-resurgence-webinar-offered-by-itsavvy/

###

Copyright © 2004 - 2021 ITsavvy. All rights reserved. ®Registered Trademarks of MT & Associates LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of respective companies with which they are associated.