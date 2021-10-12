CCCO inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-112)

October 5, 2021 (Omaha, Neb.) – Robert Camacho #83869, age 36, died on October 4, 2021 at the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). His sentence started April 18, 2016. Camacho was sentenced 15 to 20 years for a charge of first degree arson out of Douglas County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

