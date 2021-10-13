Alyssa Johnson Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Talented Litigator Joins New Practice Group of Barron & NewburgerAUSTIN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alyssa A. Johnson, a talented litigator, has joined Barron & Newburger’s Attorneys Risk Management Practice Group and will be practicing as Senior Counsel in the Firm’s Milwaukee office. In addition to her responsibilities with the Attorneys Risk Management Practice Group, Alyssa will lend her talents and experience to the Financial Services Practice Group.
Ms. Johnson has nearly a decade of extensive experience representing a wide range of professionals in liability matters, including legal malpractice cases, as well as claims alleging violations of Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. She also represents financial advisors in disciplinary proceedings and real estate brokers in claims of misrepresentations.
In addition to her professional practice, she is an active participant in the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Ready.Set.Practice. Young Lawyers mentoring program. Since 2018, she has been the Young Lawyer Liaison Chair of the Lawyers Professionalism and Ethics Committee of the Defense Research Institute.
Alyssa was selected by her peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Professional Malpractice Law, 2021 – 2022.
“I am excited to have Alyssa join our team,” explained Noah Fiedler, a shareholder and the co-leader of the firm’s Attorneys Risk Management Practice Group. “Her skills as a litigator and her years of experience in representing professionals in malpractice cases and disciplinary proceedings make her a valuable addition to the team. Additionally, her experience in defending a variety of consumer finance cases makes her a valuable resource for the firm’s financial services clients.”
“Joining Barron & Newburger is a great opportunity,” explained Ms. Johnson. “I am excited to work with this talented practice group. Together, we will be able to expand our practices and serve the evolving needs of our existing and future clients.”
Ms. Johnson graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater. She earned her J.D. from the Marquette University Law School. She is admitted to practice law in the State of Wisconsin, in all federal district courts in Wisconsin and the Northern District of Illinois. She also has been admitted to practice in the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. The firm’s Attorneys Risk Management Practices Group represents lawyers and law firms throughout the country in resolving risk management and ethical concerns.
Contact
For more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron and Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at tgood@bn-lawyers.com. The firm’s website is www.bn-lawyers.com.
Thomas Good
Barron & Newburger, P.C.
+ 17206008494
