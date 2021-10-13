11:11 Systems Appoints Jeff Robator As Chief Revenue Officer

Jeff Robator has been named Chief Revenue Officer of 11:11 Systems, assisting with M&A integration, partner development and strategy and leading overall sales.

“By bringing connectivity, cloud, and security on a single, fully automated platform, 11:11 Systems is in a position to deliver the first managed infrastructure solutions platform for customers.” — Jeff Robator, CRO of 11:11 Systems.

FAIRFIELD, NJ, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider, announced today that Jeff Robator has been named Chief Revenue Officer of the company. In this role, Robator directly influences the performance and future of 11:11, assisting with M&A integration, overseeing partner development and strategy and leading overall sales.

“We are excited for Jeff to lead the 11:11 team in this critical role,” says Brett Diamond, CEO of 11:11 Systems. “His multi-faceted technology and sales expertise makes him ideally suited to drive a continuous ‘performance with innovation’ mindset, understand and exceed customer expectations, and ensure operational success.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of 11:11. The company has an ambitious focus on transforming customer experience through the power of its “Everything Connected” model,” says Jeff Robator, CRO of 11:11 Systems. “By bringing together connectivity, cloud, and security on a single, fully automated platform, we are in a position to offer greater value delivering the first managed infrastructure solutions platform for customers and partners."

Robator brings extensive expertise across all aspects of managed infrastructure service innovation and delivery – from connectivity to cloud. Prior to 11:11, he held the role of VP of Inside Plant for ExteNet Systems where he oversaw the lit network including DWDM, Lit Wave, Ethernet, Private Network, Cloud, and IP connectivity, as well as metro dark fiber deployments. Additionally, Jeff managed operations for Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) for over 10 years, taking the company from the point of startup to successful acquisition by ExteNet Systems in 2018.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is creating a new model delivering the power of “Everything Connected” in connectivity, cloud, and security solutions for customers and partners. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, activities, data, and performance, powered on a single platform.

11:11 Systems is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms targeting communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe.