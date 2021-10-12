Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures Thursday, Friday

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

October 12, 2021 -- Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock starting early Thursday morning.

Between 2 and 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday mornings, multiple closures of the bridge will be required for equipment replacement on the north bridge tower. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.