Lane closures on M-33 in Rose City next week for repairs
COUNTY: Ogemaw
HIGHWAY: M-33
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will make repairs to the through-traffic lanes and shoulders in each direction on M-33, 350 feet north and south of Casemaster Road in Rose City.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This project will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators during daytime work periods. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at night and on weekends.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will address significant rutting in these lanes in advance of a resurfacing project in the Rose City area in 2022.