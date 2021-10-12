Lane closures on M-33 in Rose City next week for repairs

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Ogemaw

HIGHWAY: M-33

CLOSEST CITY : Rose City

START DATE: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will make repairs to the through-traffic lanes and shoulders in each direction on M-33, 350 feet north and south of Casemaster Road in Rose City.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This project will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators during daytime work periods. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at night and on weekends.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will address significant rutting in these lanes in advance of a resurfacing project in the Rose City area in 2022.