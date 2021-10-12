Submit Release
Start your Halloween celebrations with an evening of spook-tacular critters

Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for an evening of spooky family fun. Experience all sorts of Halloween critters including spiders, bats, owls and snakes with experts to explain more about them and their relationship with the environment.

This FREE family-friendly webinar will take place on Zoom Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and simulcasted through Facebook Live at facebook.com/iowadnr. Space is limited in the Zoom webinar, so be sure to register right away.

For more information and to begin the registration process please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3Tf3vCJfQJWaWKn9B6HvxQ

