Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Announces Journey For The Living Challenge Live Kickoff Event on Nov 7th
With Special Guest Mark Schonwetter in Norwood, NJ
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life”NORWOOD , NEW JERSEY, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, November 7, The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) will host a LIVE Kickoff Event for the Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge with special guest, Mark Schonwetter. JFTL Challenge is designed to build awareness, and support the mission of the MSHEF. The Kickoff Event for the JTFL Challenge will be held at Kennedy Field in Norwood, NJ on November 7, 2021 at 10am. The JTFL Challenge brings together friends, families, businesses, schools, faith-based groups - people from all walks of life - aimed at celebrating the lives of those whose lives were touched by the Holocaust, remembering those lost, and educating generations to come.
— Mark Schonwetter
The Inaugural JTFL Challenge will run, worldwide, in November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles. MSHEF has partnered with Norwood’s Mayors Wellness Campaign for a Healthy Norwood.
The Journey for the Living (JFTL) Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe.
Journey for the Living Challenge events are held with individuals and teams. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Go to https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving/ to register for the JTFL Challenge. The town of Norwood has created their own team - Borough of Norwood -to begin the JTFL Challenge– and to further the mission of the MSHEF.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) has a mission to expand and support Holocaust Education by providing funds to educators to teach about the Holocaust, the lessons learned and how this history is relevant to students today. The vision of the Foundation is to inspire students to understand the past to make the world a better place in the future.
The Foundation was founded in 2019 by Mark Schonwetter and his two daughters, Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske. Over the last few years, Mark and his daughters Ann and Isabella have been sharing his story of survival and in 2016, Ann published a book, Together: A Journey for Survival.
