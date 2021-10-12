Solutions Granted Welcomes Dave Poole as Director of Sales and Marketing
The keen insight and amazing business knowledge Dave brings are invaluable to help Solutions Granted partners with their cybersecurity journey and sales mentoring.”WOODBRIDGE, VA, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions Granted, Inc., a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP), recently acquired Dave Poole as Director of Sales and Marketing. Poole has worked in the sales space for more than 20 years, including successfully running his own MSP. Adding Poole, with his specific industry experience in growth and expansion, is a critical step for Solutions Granted as they rapidly expand.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have Dave on the Solutions Granted team. His experience as a co-owner and chief development officer of an MSP as well as executive level responsibility for a global MSP vendor within sales and marketing – afford him a skill set of understanding the MSP experience from every vantage point.” Michael Crean, Solutions Granted and Founder, openly offered.
In this essential role of director of sales and marketing, Poole’s responsibilities include driving brand awareness, growing sales, and improving partner communication. His priorities include delivering sell- through white label marketing for channel partners, increasing market understanding around security solutions, expanding understanding of the risks to small businesses, and growing Solutions Granted’s reach to more MSPs.
“I could not pass on this great opportunity to be a part of Solutions Granted. C’mon, a Master MSSP that genuinely cares about its partners and employees like family? I truly feel like I am home. A place for my experience and passion for MSPs, their security offerings, and operations – to be put to good use and valued. Cybersecurity is critical; this is absolutely the right time for me and for MSPs to engage with Solutions Granted,” Poole said.
Before joining Solutions Granted, Poole worked at SolarWinds MSP, now N-Able, as senior marketing manager, as well as in sales as one of their national sales managers. While at N-Able, he led the team of national solutions advisors to support MSPs in growing their businesses. He also led the Global Market Builder Program in providing N-Able clients with IT tools and services needed for marketing success.
About Solutions Granted
Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP.) They have achieved success and rapid growth over the years, delivering cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs. They are committed to delivering solutions without a long-term contract. Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list (2018-2021), Top Global MSSP List (2018-2021), Sonic Wall North America Partner of the Year, and Blackberry Cylance MSSP Partner of the Year (2019- 2021). Learn more at www.SolutionsGranted.com.
