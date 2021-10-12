Submit Release
RFP: La Commission for the Deaf - Support Service Provider (SSP) Program

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), Office of Public Health (OPH), Bureau of Family Health (BFH), Louisiana Commission for the Deaf (LCD) hereby issues Request for Proposal (RFP) #3000017865 to obtain competitive proposals from qualified proposers who are interested in providing high-quality healthcare services for the statewide Support Service Provider (SSP) Program.  The LCD intends to award a single contract to provide SSP services to people who are DeafBlind in the State of Louisiana. A Contract is necessary to inform DeafBlind individuals in Louisiana of the SSP services available, coordinate the provision of high quality services through SSPs trained to work one-on-one with DeafBlind individuals, and to inform the continued development and improvement of the SSP program in collaboration with LCD.

