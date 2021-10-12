Pain Care Labs Announces Milestone of 75 Peer-Reviewed Studies of Buzzy Needle Pain + Fear Relief

PCL’s M-stim™ Cryotherapy Technology reduces pain from blood donation, vaccinations, IVF, insulin injection, and dentistry

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs, the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief, announced today the critical milestone of 75 clinical trials supporting its flagship Buzzy® needle pain relief device. Among these are five meta-analyses, the gold standard of clinical evidence.

The variety of studies expands our understanding of how cold and properties of mechanical stimulation interact to neuromodulate pain itself. "There is unprecedented independent data supporting the use of Buzzy," observes Pediatrician Arash Babaoff MD, of Operation Smile. "Thanks to these studies, investigators around the world realize the importance of pain and fear reduction."

Needle fear impacts preventive healthcare. The expansive body of literature shows that effective pain relief on contact also significantly reduces needle fear. “Immunization pain relief is suddenly of critical importance to public health,” observes Amy Baxter MD, pediatric emergency physician and CEO of Pain Care Labs. “As we navigate our way through a pandemic, knowing the newest data on what works, and why, saves lives.”

In just over a decade on the market, the Company’s flagship product Buzzy has accumulated overwhelming clinical evidence of efficacy. The “Grade A” evidence supporting the technology includes systematic reviews and meta-analyses from Canada, Taiwan, the US, Iran, and Japan. The studies show not only reduced pain but also significantly reduced anxiety and fear using Buzzy.

Clinical procedures studied in trials of the flagship Buzzy needle pain relief device show efficacy for blood donation, lab draws, vaccination, insulin injection, dental procedures, podiatry injections, fainting, propofol infusion pain, and more. Studies comparing Buzzy with cold spray, Shotblocker, Virtual Reality, topical anesthetics, and distractions from bubble to balloon blowing all favor Buzzy. For vaccination pain relief, Buzzy has surpassed topical anesthetics to be the most studied and effective pain solution available.

The Company’s patented M-Stim™ frequency is used alone or in combination with unique ice packs (Oscillice®) or heat packs calibrated for thermal energy safety. Seconds after application, these sensations desensitize skin to reduce intense pain. Significant findings include equivalence to topical anesthetic and virtual reality with 10-times lower cost; superiority to cold spray and ShotBlocker for IV access, lab draws, and vaccination; and improving adherence to Bicillin in a rheumatic fever program. The latter prompted New Zealand to list Buzzy as the number one "highly recommended" intervention for painful injections in its National Guidelines.

In the US, drug manufacturers and laboratories have incorporated the Company’s products into their protocols and patient starter kits. For many hospitals, Buzzy is the standard of care for needle pain management.

Currently, Pain Care Labs is federally funded to develop and investigate a low back pain device to reduce opioid initiation or dependence.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in non-invasive pain relief solutions. Buzzy® has been used to block pain from over 37 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA-cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, affordable solutions to pain. The Company's award-winning solutions are based on a patented M-Stim™ neuromodulation platform to give serious, simple relief, supported by over 75 independent clinical trials. Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, the most prestigious medical device consulting firm. For more information visit PainCareLabs.com.

