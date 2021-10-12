Court News ...

Rescission of Order Permitting Completion of Rule 403 Trial Experiences by WebEx

The Supreme Court has rescinded the order permitting attorneys and bar applicants to satisfy the requirements of Rule 403(b)(1) and (4), SCACR—observation of one live civil or criminal jury trial and two live day in court proceedings—by viewing recorded proceedings broadcast online via Cisco WebEx. The final broadcast, as previously announced on the WebEx Events broadcast page, is scheduled for October 14, 2021. Attorneys and bar applicants who have completed a trial observation via Cisco WebEx should follow the directives contained in the rescinded order, which is available here, to report completion of a trial experience via Cisco WebEx to the Office of Bar Admissions.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Rescission of Order Permitting Completion of Trial Experiences by WebEx Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

ORDER

On October 14, 2020, this Court issued an order permitting attorneys and bar applicants to satisfy the requirement that they observe one live civil or criminal jury trial and two live day in court proceedings under Rule 403(b)(1) and (4) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR) by viewing recorded proceedings broadcast online via Cisco WebEx.1 This exception to the requirement that live proceedings be observed was justified because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the South Carolina Judicial Branch to alter normal court operating procedures, including continuing many jury trials and limiting attendance at in-person hearings.

Since the risks posed by COVID-19 have dissipated and many of the limitations on attendance at live trials and hearings have been lifted, we find this exception is no longer warranted. Accordingly, the October 14, 2020 order permitting attorneys and bar applicants to complete the trial experiences required by Rule 403(b)(1) (civil or criminal jury trial) and Rule 403(b)(4) (day in court proceedings) by viewing recordings broadcast online via Cisco WebEx is rescinded effective October 14, 2021, with the final video scheduled to be broadcast that day.2 Attorneys and bar applicants who completed the trial observation requirements under the October 14, 2020 order shall follow the directives contained in that order to report completion of a trial experience via Cisco WebEx to the Office of Bar Admissions.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina October 12, 2021