E-Bike Hub Motor Market Size Share Industry update 2028

The Global E-Bike Hub Motor Market is predicted to reach a CAGR high during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
The hub motor is one of the maximum prominent forms of vehicles utilized in E-motorcycles to translate electrical power into mechanical power using brushless DC cars. Hub-pushed E-motorcycles vehicles are categorized into two types based totally on the placement of installation: the front hub and rear hub. The E-Bike hub vehicles may be of the gearless and geared hub and offer the subsequent benefits over mid-power motors: bulletproof and occasional upkeep, comparatively less expensive and reliable, high energy and lightweight, stealthy and discreet. The E hub vehicles are gaining importance with a growing call for E-bikes and continuous aid from governments to shift toward electric-powered motors.
Market Dynamics
The global E-bike hub motor market boom is pushed by using strict government guidelines to govern emissions, growing call for for green transportation and regular gas price hikes
Increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation
The marketplace is expected to enhance with a growing call for eco-friendly transportation in international locations consisting of India, China, and the U.S. For example, U.S. Has subsidized the acquisition of E-motorbike and E-bikes to promote environment-pleasant transportation. In January 2018, Governor Brown signed Executive set objectives for putting in 250,000 electric powered car chargers to support 1.5 million zero-emission automobiles ZEVs on California roads by means of 2025, at the course of 5 million ZEVs with the aid of 2030. According to the New York Times file, electric motorcycle sales grew by means of 145% within the U.S between 2019 and 2020. According to the Light Electric Vehicle Association, the USA imported around 270,000 electric bicycles in 2019 and its miles are expected to double the determine of 600,000 E-motorcycles this yr.
The increase inside the market outcomes from the converting quit-person preference to adopt zero-emission motors and favorable authorities rules to lower emissions. According to the marketplace document from CONEBI, 2019, greater than 3 million E-motorcycles were bought within the EU with a giant boom of 23% from the final yr. Also, E-bike income currently constitutes 17% of all complete bicycle income made within the EU.
Alternative for hub motors
The smooth availability of mid-drive motors as an option is the foremost issue chargeable for restraining the E-bike hub motor market boom due to the fact mid-drive vehicles offer better performance and torque than the additional powered traditional hub motor.
The mid-power motor operates the crank instead of the wheel, increasing its energy and permitting it to take gain of the motorbike's present gears. Mid-pressure cars are preferred over hub vehicles for steep climb hills and changing tires is less complicated on mid-force e-bikes. Also, the excessive cost and boom inside the unsprung weight of the wheel can restrain the growth of the hub motor market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the pandemic, stakeholders across the E-motorbike hub motor industry have visible an exceptional effect as all the manufacturing work, factories and other activities had been closed. The market suffered a decline in 2020 because of reduced demand with visiting regulations and all other activities. China is one of the prominent producers and suppliers of vehicles, uncooked materials, and completed merchandise globally. The manufacturing turned into hindered by means of halts and deliver chain disruption globally. After the pandemic, there are nevertheless numerous regulations imposed through the governments, which include running with 1/2 the team of workers and fewer working hours hindering the market's production cycle.
Segment Analysis
By Type
• Gear
• Gearless
By E-Bike
• Type-1
• Type-2
• Type-3
By Installation
• Front Hub Motor
• Rear Hub Motor
• By Voltage
• More than 36 V
• Less than 36 V
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
Geographical Analysis
Europe region holds the largest market for the global E-bike hub motor globally
Europe location holds the biggest market share for the E-motorcycle hub motor market globally and is predicted to maintain its dominance in the forecast duration with growing annual demand due to partnerships, contracts and agreements and new product launches from the leading agencies. According to the Forbes document, income of bicycles are expected to rise inside the forecast duration with E-motorcycles main the sector. The place is expected to reinforce with income of 10 million motorcycles in keeping with year through 2030.
The place has emerged with development and innovations in the market, which include the FSA system's begin of mass production of E-bikes from July in Italy. FSA gadget has aimed to supply E-bikes with the capability of 10,000 units yearly, to be able to be accelerated progressively. Gocycle released fourth era of folding E-motorcycles in March, featuring an all-new hub motor with lighter weight body, carbon fiber chassis and fork.
In 2020, Bafang, one of the main producers of E-mobility additives, opened a brand new branch in Germany for an extended range of duties and planned sports. Also, in July 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH released a new E-motorbike design idea primarily based on the quite simply fusing components for simplistic layout.
Competitive Landscape
The E-bike hub motor market is moderately competitive with the local player’s presence followed by the global companies, contributing to the major share in the market growth. In addition, some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market are Mahle GmbH, QS Motor, Bafang Electric Co. Ltd, Schaeffler Group, Jiashan Neopower International Trade co. Ltd., NTN Corporation, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., Tajima EV Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG and others. The major players are adopting various new strategies to dominate the market, such as launching new products, acquisitions and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the E-bike hub motor market globally.
