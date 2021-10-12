CX Management Business Celebrates Success Following Rebranding
DMR help brands carry out digital market research for insights into consumer sentiment through social intelligence and online communities.
The CX management/measurement and alternative data space is proving to be incredibly interesting, and both the team and I are excited to see what the next six to twelve months will bring.”LONDON, COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading tech firm that specialises in CX management, social intelligence and text analytics celebrates success in winning long-term contracts with top tier organisations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and LATAM, having recently rebranded to ‘DMR’.
— Michalis Michael - CEO DigitalMR
Headquartered in London, DMR was established in 2010 to help brands carry out digital market research for insights into consumer sentiment through social intelligence and online communities. In 2012 it pivoted to develop its proprietary technology in the same space and focussed for the following seven years on purposeful R&D to solve some of the biggest problems in leveraging unstructured data: the annotation in multiple languages.
Having expanded and invested in its AI capabilities to include CX measurement and management, customer journey optimisation and alternative data available on Bloomberg terminal, the firm now delivers ‘AI driven insights’ to multinationals, agencies and corporate organisations across various industry sectors ranging from FMCG and retail through to finance and telecoms. DMR’s clients are primarily data driven organisations that want to leverage customer interactions they possess from calls, private chat messages, emails surveys and social media.
Its recent success in winning multi-year contracts comes as more organisations focus on enhancing the online customer experience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as noted by DMR founder, and CEO, Michalis Michael:
“Over the last 18 months or so, businesses across the globe have had to adjust how they operate and interact with their customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many countries are now pushing towards normality, times have changed and so have consumer expectations. More organisations have realised this and are utilising CX measurement and management to understand the clear gap between what their customers now want and expect Vs the product quality or level of service they are receiving.
Advances in artificial intelligence enable us to ‘plug this gap’ by delivering and analysing personalised consumer insights on every single interaction to then optimise the customer journey and increase both brand loyalty resulting to business growth. With technology continuing to advance at an exponential rate, the CX management/measurement and alternative data space is proving to be incredibly interesting, and both the team and I are excited to see what the next six to twelve months will bring.”
Supported by a high calibre advisory board, including Peter Nathanial, ex-Group Chief Risk Officer for the Royal Bank of Scotland, DMR is forecast to continue its accelerated growth trajectory over the next few years. To maintain competitive advantage, the leading AI driven insights firm will be launching its pre-series A funding round in early 2022.
Sophia Papagregoriou
DigitalMR
+44 20 3795 4715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn