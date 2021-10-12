Submit Release
Louisiana Lottery Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 23rd Consecutive Year

Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson proudly announced that the Louisiana Lottery Corporation has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for the 23rd consecutive year for its comprehensive annual financial report.

"Being honored by the GFOA year after year demonstrates the Lottery's commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and public trust," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "I am very proud of the Lottery's accounting team and their continued commitment to excellence.”

According to the GFOA, the Certificate of Achievement represents the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. It is considered a significant accomplishment by a government entity and its management. The Lottery's Accounting Department prepared the comprehensive annual financial report, which was judged based on full disclosure and the ability to motivate potential users to read the report.

The GFOA is a non-profit organization with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C.  The association serves approximately 21,000 government finance professionals.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation was established in 1991 as a quasi-state entity, with the purpose of generating revenue for the state to fund K-12 public education. Current financial statements are available on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com.

More information about GFOA can be found on the organization's website, www.gfoa.org.

 

