DMI goes pink in October as we support The National Breast Cancer Foundation
DMI is proud to do its part in helping the NBCF reach its goal to helps those who need it the most!”HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc.'s website has gone pink for the month of October as we are proud supporters of The National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), and this year we are holding a fundraising campaign for this wonderful organization.
— Alan Joskowicz
DMI will match* the amount we raise between today and Oct 31st, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. *Since DMI is a not for profit organization, we will cap our matching which will be up to $1000
1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer sometime in her life, and we all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer. DMI strongly supports the efforts of the NBCF.
Please consider donating to this worthy charity…
The National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to help women by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.
Learn more about NBCF at https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/about-nbcf/
To donate go to: https://fundraise.nbcf.org/fundraiser/3530184
