From The Future Adds Josh Silverbauer as Partner and Head of Analytics
Six weeks after acquisition of Plush Digital, From The Future adds new partner to head analytics.PHILADELPHIA & LOS ANGELES, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From The Future today announced that Josh Silverbauer will join the growing digital agency as Partner and Head of Analytics.
The announcement comes just six weeks after its acquisition of Plush Digital, a Los Angeles-based media planning and buying boutique.
Silverbauer brings over a decade of experience in analytics instrumentation, conversion optimization and data architecture. Prior to joining FTF, he was founder and CEO of Great Big Digital Agency, an organization focused on analytics, conversion optimization and web development.
“I decided to join FTF because I saw an opportunity to scale what I feel are my core abilities — analytics instrumentation and data architecture — for their growing roster of clients,” Silverbauer said.
Silverbauer completes the final piece of From The Future’s Growth Amplified™ approach, its full-funnel customer acquisition strategy. FTF’s capabilities include expertise in SEO, media planning and buying, CRO, sales funnel design and performance creative.
“We see high-quality, actionable analytics as an invaluable piece of the marketing puzzle. We want to put sophisticated, relevant data behind everything we do for our clients,” From The Future Managing Partner David Herscott said. “Josh brings that expertise to the table, and so much more. I'm really looking forward to working with Josh and deploying this new capability.”
The addition of Silverbauer comes on the heels of From The Future’s acquisition of Plush Digital, announced on September 1. That acquisition reinforced FTF’s media planning and buying capabilities. Neil Bar-or, a digital veteran who founded Plush in 2012, became co-managing partner with Herscott via the acquisition.
“Partnering with David, and now Josh, solidifies the vision we have for FTF: to have true expertise operating across the full marketing funnel,” Bar-or said. “We can’t emphasize enough how big this is going to be for us and for our clients.”
About From The Future
From the Future’s Growth Amplified™ methodology enables us to identify and take advantage of key growth levers, unlocking unparalleled ROI at scale. Capabilities include deep expertise in SEO, media planning and buying, CRO, sales funnel design and performance creative. From the Future was founded in 2014 and has offices in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Go to www.ftf.co to learn about our services.
