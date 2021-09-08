From The Future Completes Acquisition of Plush Digital
Two dynamic, independent agencies come together with eyes on scaling full-funnel marketing capabilitiesPHILADELPHIA & LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From The Future, a pioneer in SEO, today announced the acquisition of Plush Digital, a leading media planning and buying boutique.
The acquisition will enable From The Future to offer its clients Growth Amplified™ — its full-funnel customer acquisition methodology — at scale. Capabilities include deep expertise in SEO, media planning and buying, CRO, sales funnel design and performance creative.
These additional capabilities complement From The Future’s impressive track record as a leader in search engine optimization since 2014. The company has seen rapid growth since inception, working with global brands like Nestle and Sandals Resorts among others.
“We believe there is a significant opportunity to build an agile customer acquisition machine for brands that want to work with a talented team of growth experts, without the expense or red tape of engaging one of the large independents or agency networks,” said David Herscott, CEO of From The Future. “We’ve worked closely with Plush for a number of years on various projects and this was the natural next step for both of us. “
Plush Digital is headed by Neil Bar-or, a digital veteran who founded the Los Angeles-based agency in 2012. He will join David Herscott as they become co-managing partners of the new agency.
“Joining From The Future enables us to bring our combined expertise across the full spectrum of digital media and customer acquisition,” Bar-or said. “We’re thinking big, and we can’t wait to show our clients how much more we can do.”
From The Future’s leadership is rounded out by board members Nick Eubanks, recognized globally as a pioneer in SEO, and Lance Hollander, formerly managing partner at Delphic Digital and now a partner at The Agency Shop.
“The opportunity we’ve created between these two teams is just incredible,” Hollander said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of different agencies, and this really is something unique.”
About From The Future
From the Future’s Growth Amplified™ methodology enables us to identify and take advantage of key growth levers, unlocking unparalleled ROI at scale. Capabilities include deep expertise in SEO, media planning and buying, CRO, sales funnel design and performance creative. From the Future was founded in 2014 and has offices in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.Go to www.ftf.co to learn about our services.
Shar Scott
From The Future
shar@ftf.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn