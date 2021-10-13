XG Sciences chooses Acumatica & Acu Process Manufacturing over Datacor & NetSuite, to be implemented by Tayana Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- XG Sciences, a global leader in developing graphene nanoplatelet formulations, tracked their financials, production process, and ordering process manually. Their management decided to use a centralized system to store their different formulations and plan out each batch they produce. They need to ensure they have the proper materials in place to meet production requirements. To follow the company financials, they need to track sales orders, inventory, payables, receivables, and general ledger.
Jackie Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, XG Sciences, commented, “We wanted to benefit from flexible application built on cloud technology without sacrificing the control, security, or speed provided by traditional client-server solutions”.
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions, commented, "We are glad to start a relationship with XG Sciences through APM, our reliable process manufacturing ERP solution. On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank the XG Sciences Team for serving. We are looking forward to contributing to their high-standard business requirements with the flexible features of Acu process Manufacturing."
About Tayana Solutions
Tayana Solutions is a leading software consulting company having to specializes in the process manufacturing sector. They adhere to their commitments of providing flexible cloud ERP solutions to process manufacturers to help them meet the unique industry demands. The company is a Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica. Visit www.tayanasolutions.com to know more about the innovative ways they partner with clients and contribute to their successful growth.
