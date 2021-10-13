Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,837 in the last 365 days.

XG Sciences chooses Acumatica & Acu Process Manufacturing over Datacor & NetSuite, to be implemented by Tayana Solutions

Tayana Solutions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XG Sciences, a global leader in developing graphene nanoplatelet formulations, tracked their financials, production process, and ordering process manually. Their management decided to use a centralized system to store their different formulations and plan out each batch they produce. They need to ensure they have the proper materials in place to meet production requirements. To follow the company financials, they need to track sales orders, inventory, payables, receivables, and general ledger.

Jackie Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, XG Sciences, commented, “We wanted to benefit from flexible application built on cloud technology without sacrificing the control, security, or speed provided by traditional client-server solutions”.

Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions, commented, "We are glad to start a relationship with XG Sciences through APM, our reliable process manufacturing ERP solution. On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank the XG Sciences Team for serving. We are looking forward to contributing to their high-standard business requirements with the flexible features of Acu process Manufacturing."

About Tayana Solutions
Tayana Solutions is a leading software consulting company having to specializes in the process manufacturing sector. They adhere to their commitments of providing flexible cloud ERP solutions to process manufacturers to help them meet the unique industry demands. The company is a Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica. Visit www.tayanasolutions.com to know more about the innovative ways they partner with clients and contribute to their successful growth.

Vijay Ural
Tayana Solutions
+1 678-910-2774
email us here

You just read:

XG Sciences chooses Acumatica & Acu Process Manufacturing over Datacor & NetSuite, to be implemented by Tayana Solutions

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.