Veterans Unexpected Journey of Healing Through Art
You are invited to attend PATRIOT, a multimedia dance, theater and storytelling that is a living memorial examining the service and sacrifice of US veterans.
The PATRIOT project is about supporting veterans and their families and helping them cope with the unique and specific mental health challenges that come with military life.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam veteran William “Pete” Ramsey was touched recently in a way he has not experienced since his return from war more than 50 years ago. As part of his unexpected journey of healing, he and other veterans are the focus of a groundbreaking new work called Patriot, from Black Box Dance Theater (BBDT).
The public is invited to attend PATRIOT, an evening-length work of multimedia dance, theater and storytelling that is a living memorial of emotionally charged dance examining the service and sacrifice of US veterans, active-duty military and their families. The work, which has culminated through a multi-year partnership between Black Box Dance Theatre (BBDT) and the USO and has been supported by South Arts and the North Carolina Arts Council, will be presented in Goldsboro on October 15 and Greenville on November 11, Veteran’s Day.
“The PATRIOT project is simply about supporting veterans and their families and helping them cope with the unique and specific mental health challenges that come with military life. We just happen to be a modern dance company,” said Black Box Dance Theatre Artistic Curator Michelle Pearson. “The creative process to develop PATRIOT offered a safe place to listen, share and collaborate so these extremely powerful experiences and stories could be given the space they deserve.”
At the heart of this project is the belief that the arts can offer healing and are a vehicle for telling stories of those who are too often silenced or forgotten. “BBDT has borrowed from the military motto ‘adapt, improvise and overcome’ to create dance that is relevant and supports our mission of transformative art making,” continued Pearson.
Ramsey is just one of the many veterans who have been transformed during this process. “The best part of my experience with the PATRIOT project has been the opportunity to grow and discover parts of me cut off from access so long ago,” said Ramsey. “For the first time ‘welcome home’ actually means something.”
Veteran experiences and stories have inspired the creation of PATRIOT, but so have the lives of BBDT members. Alfredo, a Purple Heart veteran injured by a 400-pound bomb in Iraq; Roy, a non-combat veteran who was drafted out of school; Nikki, a military spouse and mother who carries the stress of her husband’s deployments; and Steven, a war protestor who struggles with supporting his brother who recently joined the Army all bring authentic voices to the art making. See a preview of Patriot here.
Event Name: PATRIOT
Event Dates: Friday, October 15 (Goldsboro) and Thursday, November 11 (Greenville)
Event Time: 7:30 p.m.
Event Locations: Paramount Theater (Goldsboro) and Student Center Studio Theater at East Carolina University (Greenville)
Event Tickets: Goldsboro and Greenville
